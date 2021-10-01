$2.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the highest is $2.16. Alibaba Group posted earnings of $2.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $10.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $12.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CLSA cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $148.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.70.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

