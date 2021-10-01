$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to post $2.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $7.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Truist increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $167.48 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $178.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,079,435,000 after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 168,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after acquiring an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after acquiring an additional 127,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.