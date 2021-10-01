$2.40 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to report sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.44 billion. American Tower posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $9.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.55 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

NYSE:AMT opened at $265.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in American Tower by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.