$22.84 Million in Sales Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will post sales of $22.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.10 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $7.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 209.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $89.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.01 million to $91.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $231.90 million, with estimates ranging from $211.40 million to $258.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Shares of ITCI stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.46. 334,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,413. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,737,000 after buying an additional 106,744 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,525,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,405,000 after purchasing an additional 191,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,946,000 after purchasing an additional 259,565 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

