2,200 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by Fore Capital LLC

Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,099. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $180.02 and a 1 year high of $280.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

