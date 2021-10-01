2,283 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,534,162.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $98.49 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.