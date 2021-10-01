23,275 Shares in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Acquired by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,361,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,931,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,812 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,361,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,420,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,942,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,131,000 after acquiring an additional 657,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other Butterfly Network news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $840,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFLY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,163. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.90. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

