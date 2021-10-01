245 Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,756,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 153,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2,366.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 99,364 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $105.26 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.86 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.44.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

