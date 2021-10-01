27,075 Shares in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,481,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,565,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $33,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

ULCC opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

