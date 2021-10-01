271 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after acquiring an additional 143,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,038,000 after buying an additional 47,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after buying an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,297.83.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,377.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $959.60 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,528.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,373.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

