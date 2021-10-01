296,143 Shares in SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Acquired by Atalaya Capital Management LP

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 296,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of SkillSoft at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,493,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKIL. Citigroup began coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkillSoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

SKIL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. 26,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,542. SkillSoft Corp. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, CFO Ryan H. Murray purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $187,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

