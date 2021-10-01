$3.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will post sales of $3.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.35 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $13.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.92 billion to $13.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.25 billion to $13.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THO opened at $122.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.20.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

