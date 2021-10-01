$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to announce sales of $3.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $14.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $14.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. The business’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

JWN stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2,645.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,551,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $443,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,976,000 after buying an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

