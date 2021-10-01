$315.77 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to announce sales of $315.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $314.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $319.90 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $259.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.56.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $484.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 115.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $271.73 and a 12-month high of $521.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,429,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,401 shares of company stock valued at $32,305,669. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

