$325.20 Million in Sales Expected for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will announce $325.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $318.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $332.39 million. Franco-Nevada posted sales of $279.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

Shares of FNV opened at $129.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.68. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after acquiring an additional 56,424 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 12.0% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,010,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,933,000 after purchasing an additional 215,329 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 58.3% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

