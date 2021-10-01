$33.47 Million in Sales Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will post sales of $33.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.35 million and the lowest is $32.89 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $27.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $132.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.71 million to $136.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $144.58 million, with estimates ranging from $136.62 million to $157.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLYM shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $698.04 million, a P/E ratio of -20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

