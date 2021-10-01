3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Stock Price Up 7.4%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) shares rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.05. Approximately 9,706 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

TGOPY has been the topic of several research reports. Cheuvreux started coverage on 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.83 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.71 price objective on 3i Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 3i Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

