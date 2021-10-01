-$4.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rallybio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.39) and the highest is ($4.22). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rallybio will report full-year earnings of ($5.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.69) to ($3.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.51) to ($2.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rallybio.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51.

RLYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Rallybio stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $18.09. 831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,801. Rallybio has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.61.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

