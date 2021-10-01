427 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Acquired by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 201,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

NYSE:YUMC opened at $58.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.