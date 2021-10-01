$450.40 Million in Sales Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report $450.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $455.60 million and the lowest is $447.30 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $505.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $471.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.63.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $89.55 on Friday. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $50.48 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.91. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

