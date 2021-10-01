4,854 Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,269,000 after buying an additional 455,013 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after buying an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,017,000 after buying an additional 151,337 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT stock opened at $261.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.19 and a 200-day moving average of $268.49. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

