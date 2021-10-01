4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Director Sells $482,679.31 in Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Director David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $482,679.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Schaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, David Schaffer sold 19,332 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $635,829.48.

FDMT traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.98. 204,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,330. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.06.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 94.5% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,005,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,301,000 after buying an additional 974,792 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,227,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,690,000 after purchasing an additional 205,486 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 831,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 452,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after buying an additional 184,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 33,014 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

