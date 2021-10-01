619,557 Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 619,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,417,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.85% of Assured Guaranty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,276,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,504,000 after purchasing an additional 593,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,184,000 after acquiring an additional 145,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,529,000 after buying an additional 43,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after buying an additional 52,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.81. 393,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,551. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

