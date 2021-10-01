72,600 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 72,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $636,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $709,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -84.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.