7,607 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after acquiring an additional 475,437 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,853,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,717,000 after acquiring an additional 240,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 281,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,169,000 after acquiring an additional 184,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $145.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.50 and a 12-month high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

