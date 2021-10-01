788,149 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 788,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of AZN opened at $60.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.