810 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,828. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.03. The company has a market capitalization of $309.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.81 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

