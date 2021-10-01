8,413 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $121.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.