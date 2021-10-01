$89.30 Million in Sales Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to post $89.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $97.50 million. Marathon Digital posted sales of $840,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10,531%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year sales of $260.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $228.90 million to $291.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $879.90 million, with estimates ranging from $802.60 million to $957.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

MARA has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 145.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at about $3,418,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at about $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.10 and a beta of 4.54. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

