895 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Snowflake by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total transaction of $31,497,767.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $19,668,611.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 974,868 shares of company stock worth $284,598,459. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $304.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,759. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.52. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.35.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

