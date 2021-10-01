89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 89bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.52 million and a P/E ratio of -6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 23.82, a current ratio of 23.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. 89bio has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in 89bio by 6.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in 89bio by 18.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 89bio by 130.4% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in 89bio by 170.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

