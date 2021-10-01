$95.57 Million in Sales Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will post $95.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.63 million. Global Net Lease reported sales of $82.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $381.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.13 million to $384.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $395.50 million, with estimates ranging from $381.64 million to $409.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GNL traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 850,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,605. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 373.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

