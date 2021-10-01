A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AMKBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Danske raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DNB Markets lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $13.54 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.44.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

