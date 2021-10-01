AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.55

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 64191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

AACAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group upgraded AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This is an increase from AAC Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. AAC Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

AAC Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

