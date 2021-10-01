AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,836.79

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,836.79 ($24.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,980 ($25.87). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,930 ($25.22), with a volume of 114,696 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,837.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,049.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £432.31 million and a PE ratio of 157.81.

AB Dynamics Company Profile (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

