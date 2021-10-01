Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,538,418,000 after acquiring an additional 968,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,328,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,275,107,000 after purchasing an additional 641,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,104,280,000 after purchasing an additional 341,890 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,985,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,548,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,589,595,000 after purchasing an additional 285,822 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

ABT traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.06. 61,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,372,830. The stock has a market cap of $205.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average of $119.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.