AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.4% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.86. 250,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,022,313. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

