Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 567.9% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ABNAF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Aben Resources has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

About Aben Resources

Aben Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold, silver and uranium projects. It holds interests in Forest Kerr and Justin Gold projects. The company was founded on September 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

