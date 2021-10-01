Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 567.9% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of ABNAF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Aben Resources has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.08.
About Aben Resources
