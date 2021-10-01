Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 615.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 115,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 26.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period.

Shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. 3,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,868. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $6.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

