Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a growth of 7,066.7% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of JEQ opened at $9.75 on Friday. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 102,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

