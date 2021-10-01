Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.450-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.47 billion-$6.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 75,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,084. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,757,515 shares of company stock worth $1,198,821,119. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 1,107.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.85% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $70,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

