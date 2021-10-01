Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASO has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,757,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,821,119. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,299 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 728,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,087 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

