Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

ACHC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $63.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,022 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,191 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $57,232,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,051,000 after acquiring an additional 868,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,998,000 after acquiring an additional 526,153 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

