Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Cowen lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Acceleron Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.23.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $172.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.96. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $99.98 and a 1-year high of $189.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

