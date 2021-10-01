Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $188.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acceleron’s late-stage candidate, sotatercept, which is being developed for pulmonary arterial hypertension, promises potential. Sales of Reblozyl, used for treating anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia, have shown an encouraging trend and this bodes well for Acceleron as it ensures a steady stream of royalties for the company. The label expansion of Reblozyl increases the sales potential of the drug. Acceleron’s collaboration with a bigwig like Bristol-Myers is also positive given the latter’s expertise. However, the company is highly dependent on Reblozyl royalties for growth. Moreover, any pipeline or regulatory setbacks related to sotatercept will adversely impact prospects. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. Shares have gained steam of late on rumors of a potential takeover by a pharma giant.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on XLRN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $172.10 on Tuesday. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $189.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -46.39 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.96.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 855,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 148,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

