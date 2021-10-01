ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $532.69 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will report $532.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $540.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $525.00 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $444.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACCO Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 872.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $829.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

