ACoconut Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $585,694.22 and approximately $78,911.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00052886 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

