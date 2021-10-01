Actinium One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,947.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $796,821.67 and approximately $20,947.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 35,037,700 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

