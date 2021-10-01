Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives $53.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOLF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 13.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOLF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,722. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $56.85.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

