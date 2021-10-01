ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,403 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of ACV Auctions worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 123,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $2,476,535.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 499,961 shares of company stock valued at $10,700,309.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $97.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ACVA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

